SANBORNTON — Old Home Day takes place Saturday, July 21, in Sanbornton Square, with events at Lane Tavern, the Life/Safety Building, the library, and the Old Town Hall, as well as the grounds surrounding them.
It all begins with a pancake breakfast at Lane Tavern from 8 to 10:30 a.m. The breakfast, which supports the Sanbornton Historical Society, is free for children 6 and under; for those 7-13, the price is $5, and those 14 and up pay $8.
"Old Tyme Photos" with costume props will be offered inside Lane Tavern from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., at a charge of one pose for $3, two poses for $5). Tavern tours will run between 10:30 a.m. and 2 p.m., with an art exhibit upstairs.
There will be antique appraisals between 10:30 and 2 on the Farmer’s Porch at Currier Building.
Candidates for elected office will be under the banner "Sanbornton Votes" at the Currier Building, and there will be a blacksmith demonstration there.
A cribbage tournament with prizes will begin at 9 a.m. at the fire station, run by Brad Crosby.
Lindsay and Her Puppet Pals will be in the yard of the library from noon to 1 p.m., while upstairs, from 10:30 to 11:30, author Ty Gagne will read from his book, "Where You’ll Find Me," about a winter tragedy in the White Mountains. He also will be signing the books, which are on sale during the event.
Moulton's Band will play from 11 to noon in the gazebo by the Old Town Hall. From 1 to 2 p.m., New Horizon Band will play in library field.
Mountain View Church Grille will offer a barbecue lunch, and Harmony Grange will be selling sandwiches. Also available will be ice cream by Rock Salt Creamery/Heritage Farm and popcorn by the Laconia Indian Historical Association.
There will be vendors and demonstrations all day, including fiber arts, at the library field. Fun at the fire station will include face-painting and a custom car show, with T-shirt sales at the information booth by the library.
At 1 p.m., there will be free cake slices and ice cream in the Old Town Hall, with ongoing pie sales.
A highlight of the day will be a parade at 2 p.m., bringing Old Home Day 2018 to a conclusion.
Parking for the event is at the Sanbornton Elementary School lot, with additional parking at Currier Field (across from Lane Tavern). Sanbornton's Sant Bani School and First Student of Tilton will provide shuttle buses.
