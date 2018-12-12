SANBORNTON — The trustees and staff of the Sanbornton Public Library will celebrate with a holiday open house on Saturday, Dec. 15, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., with a special visit at 10:30 from Margaret Gillespie, who will have a live Squam Lake Natural Science Center owl and share a reading from her new book, "Nearer to Nature."
Copies of her book will be on sale.
At 11 a.m., there will be a variety of ornament-making activities, and at noon, children are challenged to build their own STEM gumdrop constructions.
There will be refreshments and merriment throughout the day and, of course, plenty of books and movies.
The library is located at 27 Meetinghouse Hill Road. For more information, call 603-286-8288, or visit splnh.com or facebook.com/splnh.
