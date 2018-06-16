SANBORNTON — The annual Book Sale will take place at Sanbornton Public Library on Saturday, June 23, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. There is a good selection of gently used, donated books including history, literature, popular fiction, cookbooks, self-help, biographies, children’s books, movies, audio, books about New Hampshire and beyond. We have both hardbound and paperback books, and many just right for summer reading. While you are visiting Sanbornton Square on Saturday, stop by the Yard Sale at the Old Town Hall, hosted by the Sanbornton Congregational Church from 8 a.m. to noon. The Library is located at 27 Meetinghouse Hill Road, just off Route 132 in Sanbornton. For more information call 603-286-8222.
