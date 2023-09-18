SANBORNTON — Sanbornton Public Library has received a grant from New Hampshire Humanities to offer two programs this fall, "New Hampshire’s One-Room Rural Schools: The Romance and the Reality" and "Discovering New England Stone Walls."
Stephen Taylor presents "One-Room Rural School" program on Wednesday, Sept. 20, at 6 p.m. Hundreds of one-room schools dotted the landscape of New Hampshire a century ago and were the backbone of primary education for generations of children. Revered in literature and lore, they actually were beset with problems, some of which are little changed today. The greatest issue was financing the local school and the vast differences between taxing districts in ability to support education. Other concerns included teacher preparation and quality, curriculum, discipline, student achievement and community involvement in the educational process. Steve Taylor explores the lasting legacies of the one-room school and how they echo today.
Kevin Gardner presents "Discovering New England Stone Walls" on Thursday, Oct. 5, at 6 p.m. Why are we so fascinated with stone walls? Kevin Gardner, author of "The Granite Kiss," explains how and why New England came to acquire its thousands of miles of stone walls, the ways in which they and other dry stone structures were built, how their styles emerged and changed over time and their significance to the famous New England landscape.
Sanbornton Public Library is located at 27 Meetinghouse Hill Road. Library programs are free and open to the public. Contact the library with any questions at 603-286-8288 or SPLNHcirc@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.