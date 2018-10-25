Sanbornton Historical Society to explore life of Mary Baker Eddy
GROTON — The Groton Historical Society will host a program, featuring speakers from the Sanbornton Historical Society, about Mary Baker Eddy at the Groton Town House, 754 North Groton Road, on Sunday, Oct. 28, at 2:30 p.m.
Mary Baker Eddy has homes in Groton and Rumney. Linda Salatiello and Evelyn Auger have researched Eddy's life and will share what brought her to this area.
Refreshments will follow, provided by the Groton Historical Society.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.