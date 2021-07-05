SANBORNTON — Sanbornton Historical Society's Thursday night program will be held on July 8, in Old Town Hall, 19 Meeting House Hill Road, featuring NH Secretary of State William Gardner. Social distancing can happen for those concerned with gatherings in pandemic time. The program is open to all and starts at 7 p.m.
Topic for the night: NH's first in the nation primary. Additionally, with the Thursday, US Supreme Court ruling upholding states' rights on voting regulations, affecting the 1965 Voting Rights Act, and following that our NH Supreme Court's Friday ruling holding unconstitutional Senate Bill 3 on the same topic, Secretary of State William Gardner's being the guest speaker is timely.
