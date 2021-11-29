SANBORNTON — Shop for local handcrafted Christmas gifts and enjoy cookies at the Sanbornton Historical Society Christmas Fair and Cookie Walk on Saturday, Dec. 4. Local artisans will have a wide variety of unique handcrafted gift and food items ready for you in the historic Lane Tavern in Sanbornton Square. Don’t miss the Cookie Walk with dozens of cookies and snack bars to tempt your taste buds.
If you preordered wreaths, you can pick them up across the street at the Currier building. All proceeds for all events benefit the Society’s educational programs and the care and maintenance of the Lane Tavern.
Don’t miss this Christmas tradition at the Lane Tavern at 520 Sanborn Road (Route 132), right in the Square. For more information, call 603 591-5176 or email info@lanetavern.org.
