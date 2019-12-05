SANBORNTON — The recently formed Sanbornton Building Committee is planning the release of a town-wide survey and two open houses at the town offices and Life-Safety Building.
The survey seeks resident input on subjects of space needs, building locations, and financial outlook, with an option for general feedback. The survey will available starting Friday, Dec. 6, by visiting www.surveylegend.com/s/1ufa, as well as in hard copy at the town offices, Life-Safety Building, transfer station and the library. Input will be accepted through Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020.
The committee will hold two open houses to enable residents to have a firsthand look at the town offices and Life-Safety Building, Saturday, Dec. 7, 10 a.m.-noon, and Wednesday, Dec. 11, 6-7:30 p.m. Tours will allow town residents to see a behind-the-scenes view of the buildings. Town employees and members of the committee will be present to answer questions.
Feedback will be used in a review of town needs and potential solutions. The committee will share data and continue to communicate with residents on the information gathered from the study.
For additional information, contact Brendan Morrison at 603-630-3976, or Steven Cobb at 508-942-9472.
