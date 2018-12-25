CONCORD — When the Salvation Army ran low on volunteers for its traditional Christmas bell-ringing fundraising, help was soon on the way. Legislative Beer Caucus member Rep. Werner Horn (R-Franklin) heard the call and reached out to the New Hampshire Legislative Beer Caucus co-founder, Rep. Tim Lang (R-Sanbornton), who quickly lined up current and former state representatives to ring bells and gather donations to help the needy. Bell ringing will be at the State Liquor and Wine Outlet on Storrs Street in Concord from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
“We saw that the Salvation Army needed help,” explained Rep. Lang. “I sent a message out to our members and other republican members of the House and in no time we had a dozen people volunteering for bell-ringing shifts.”
“As citizen legislators, we’re used to standing outside in the cold trying to connect with people,” Lang added. “This was a perfect mission for us.”
