LACONIA — Salvation Army Corps Officers, Major Mike Davis and Lieutenant Brian Perks along with their advisory board members decided to cancel this year’s event scheduled for Nov. 13 due to shortage of team participants and COVID-19. The organization plans to host the event next year in November.
The Salvation Army is asking the community for support to reach their goal of raising $15,000 to help families in need.
Major Mike Davis states, “Today the need is greater than ever because of food and fuel increases. Donations raised through this annual event allows The Salvation Army to provide service and programs year-round to individuals and families in need."
Visit www.salvationarmynh.org/plunge to make an on-line donation or contact the office at 603-524-1834.
