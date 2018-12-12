PORTLAND, Maine — The Divisional Kettle Blitz is a one-day competition among Salvation Army corps throughout the Northern New England Division. With income from its Christmas Kettle Campaign lagging behind expectations, The Salvation Army is encouraging the public to help the organization meet its annual goal by contributing during the Kettle Blitz Day on Thursday, Dec. 13, at red kettles throughout Northern New England.
This year, The Salvation Army set a goal of $2,110,590 in its Northern New England Division, covering New Hampshire, Maine, and Vermont. Red kettles, more than 300 in the division, are strategically located near major retailers and manned by bellringers and, occasionally, brass musicians.
Donations from the red kettles not only helps during the Christmas season but throughout the year, making it even more important that the 2018 goal will be met.
In the Lakes Region, the red kettle can be found on Main Street in Laconia.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.