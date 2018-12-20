LACONIA — The Salvation Army counts on the spirit of giving to make the annual Christmas kettle drive a success, but things are slowing down this year with only one week left. The organization is hoping to reach their Red Kettle Campaign goal of $141,000. To date, the Laconia Salvation Army is $23,000 behind.
“Monday, Dec. 24 is the final day of our Red Kettle campaign and I’m optimistic that the communities we serve in will donate so that we may help others in need,” said Captain Scott McNeil.
The Salvation Army’s Christmas ministry includes the distribution of toys to children in need, food baskets and food vouchers, and warm winter coats.
There are kettles located around town at various businesses and shopping plazas. The Salvation Army also accepts donations online, by visiting fundraiseforgood.org, or a local Salvation Army office.
