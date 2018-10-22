LACONIA — Merrill Fay Arena will play host to a Salute to First Responders Day with the New England Wolves on Saturday, Oct. 28.
Admission is free with military or firefighter identification, or a Police Benevolent Association card.
The day includes an Eastern Hockey League Premier Division game at 9:35 a.m. — the New England Wolves vs. the Vermont Lumberjacks. The Wolves will have police and firefighters stand with the starting lineup during the anthem and player introductions.
The game is a police and firefighter benefit, with donations collected during the game going to the fire department and the Police Benevolent Association.
During the first intermission at 10 a.m., there will be a presentation by Wolves ownership of an autographed jersey to the officers present
An Eastern Hockey League game will follow, with a 2:15 p.m. puck drop. The game is between the New England Wolves and the Vermont Lumberjacks, with a military appreciation benefit. All donations collected will go to the local VFW.
Servicemen will make a flag presentation prior to anthem, and stand with the players during introductions. Additionally, the Marine Corps hymn will be played during the entrance to the ice.
During the first intermission of that game, at 2:45 p.m., there will be a presentation by the Wolves ownership of an autographed jersey to the service members present.
To get involved, email Merrill Fay Arena General Manager Andrew Trimble at scoringconcepts@gmail.com.
