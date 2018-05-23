GILFORD — The Lake Winnipesaukee Sailing Association is offering a series of after-school sailing lessons for youngsters with little or no sailing experience. The program, celebrating its 31st summer, gives young people a unique after-school experience with the chance to explore Lake Winnipesaukee on Optimist dinghies, 420 collegiate boats, and O’Pen Bic sailing dinghies. The classes are taught and supervised by the school’s staff of nationally certified instructors under the direction of executive director Amy Tripp.
At the Dave Adams Memorial Sailing Center in Gilford, students begin with classroom time and then put their skills to the test on the water. The program emphasizes water safety, inspires self-confidence and independence, promotes teamwork, and gives young people an appreciation for nature.
The five classes will take place on May 30 and on June 4, 6, 11, and 13, from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Dave Adams Memorial Sailing Center, 25 Davis Road in Gilford. The fee is $99 per student.
The Lake Winnipesaukee Sailing Association also offers a full program of sailing courses for youngsters ages 7 to 16 of all abilities, and adult lessons for children of all ages. To register or for more information, visit www.lwsa.org or email sailing-school@lwsa.org or call 603-589-1177.
