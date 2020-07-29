Ruth Larson, candidate for New Hampshire State House of Representatives, will hold a live question and answer session on Facebook Live Friday, July 31, at 6 p.m. Community members from Alton, Gilmanton and Barnstead are invited to attend the virtual event to get to know more about the candidate. Larson is running to represent District 8, which includes Alton, Gilmanton and Barnstead. Those interested in attending the event can view the live stream by visiting facebook.com/RuthLarsonNH/live.
