GILFORD — A Giant Rummage Sale and Flea Market will be held at the First United Methodist Church on Rt. 11A in Gilford from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Friday, June 22 and Saturday, June 23. This annual sale is well-known in the region for its exceptional amount of very reasonably priced clothing. Also, linens, kitchen and household items, books, sports equipment, glassware, small appliances, and other treasures.
From noon to 2 p.m. on Saturday, a Bag Sale will be held during which each bagful of clothing or other items will be sold for two dollars.
The church would be grateful for any donations of items from June 18 to 20 between 8:30 a.m. and noon. Enter through the office door at the rear of the building. The church is located on 18 Wesley Way in Gilford. All monies raised will be used for missions of the church.
For more information, call 603-524-3289 during weekday mornings.
