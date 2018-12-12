GILFORD — Continuing a decades-old holiday tradition in the Lakes Region, the First United Methodist Church will provide a free dinner on Christmas day at 18 Wesley Way, off Route 11-A, near the 3/11 bypass.
This dinner is for anyone who wants to share a part of their Christmas day with others. All are welcome, single people, couples or families. The church will try to provide a ride if needed. Those who need a ride should specify this when providing a complete address.
The doors of First Church will open at noon for fellowship, music and appetizers. At 1 p.m., dinner will be served in the church’s fellowship hall, featuring baked ham, potato, vegetables and homemade pies.
Volunteers are also needed for preparation on Dec. 24, for and clean-up on Dec. 25. Interested individuals should call 603-455-9455 and leave a name and phone number.
The meal is free. Seating is limited, so RSVPs are required. To make a reservation, call the church office at 603-524-3289, or email office@nhlakesumchurch.org by Monday, Dec. 17. If leaving a message, include name, the number in the party, and a phone number. Church hours are Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to noon.
