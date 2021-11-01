WOLFEBORO — In partnership with NH Humanities, the New Hampshire Boat Museum will welcome rower, coach and engineer, Jim Dreher, to its 2021 Virtual Lecture Series on Thursday, Nov. 11 at 7 p.m. The lecture is entitled, "The Technological Revolution in Rowing." Access to the free virtual lecture will be available at nhbm.org.
Having founded UNH/Durham Rowing Company, Dover Boat Club, and Dover Boat Company, Dreher is regarded as responsible for revolutionizing rowing with the introduction of the carbon composite oar.
“He introduced high-performance carbon composite parts and has developed a wealth of experience with the sport,” noted NHBM Executive Director Martha Cummings.
This project was made possible with support from New Hampshire Humanities, in partnership with the National Endowment for the Humanities. Learn more at nhhumanities.org.
To learn more about NHBM, visit nhbm.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.