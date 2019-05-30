LACONIA — Prescott Farm Environmental Education Center on White Oaks Road in Laconia recently welcomed nearly 30 volunteers from the Lakes Region Rotary Youth Leadership Program for a spring cleanup day.
Lakes Region Rotary Youth Leadership is a program for area sophomores who are seriously interested in leadership, providing the students with the opportunity to meet and work with one another, examine leadership characteristics and increase their self-confidence.
On cleanup day, the students performed landscaping work, painted window frames, and removed a tree.
This year's participants included (from Belmont High School) Madison Lima, Deanna Bourque, Ian Smart, Brian Winslow, Isabella McDonald, Alyzabeth O’Connell, Molly Sottack, and Jared Whitcomb; (Gilford High School) Stevie McSharry, Lindsey Sanderson, Kathryn Osburn, and Alaina Osburn; and (Laconia High School) Dylan Dickey, Jamie Collins, Aidan Eldridge, Logan Dee, Shayleah Gunning-Lavoie, and DeMarco McKissic.
The month before the work session, the team gathered for an introductory session that included dinner and conversations about leadership to prepare for their work day together. Because they hail from different towns, it was a chance for them to get to know other teens interested in leadership and volunteer service.
Lakes Region Rotarian Bob Ewell has been planning and leading the Youth Leadership program for 17 years. This is the 10th year the program has completed the day of service at Prescott Farm.
Ewell looks forward to the program, and specifically the day of service, each year.
“The students can see that volunteerism provides real opportunities for leadership,” Ewell said. “Especially on this property, we can literally see what a big difference a group can make in just a few hours of organized effort.”
Those efforts included painting window frames, landscaping work, and rebuilding a woodshed that suffered damage from a fallen tree.
Jude Hamel is a Rotarian and the executive director of Prescott Farm.
“This is the perfect time of year for a team effort like this on our property,” Hamel said. “The work these young leaders accomplish in just a few hours would take our staff weeks to accomplish, so we are incredibly grateful to everyone involved.”
Other mentors providing support included Rotarians Jim Chase, Larry Greeley, Jeff Pierson, and Chris Haddock. Mike Seymour, chief operating officer at Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion, also contributed to the day as an afternoon guest speaker.
Prescott Farm is expanding its volunteer program and has opportunities for community members who want to learn more about the natural world. For more information, contact Kathryn Downey, volunteer coordinator, at 603-366-5695.
