ALTON — The Alton, Barnstead, and New Durham Centennial Rotary clubs have big plans for the 12th annual Alton Rotary Home, Garden and Recreation Show, scheduled for Saturday, April 27, at Prospect Mountain High School.
The show, organized by PMHS students — including the Future Business Leaders of America and the Robotics Team (BOB) — is open to not only established businesses, but also to freelancers, the self-employed, artists, crafters, carpenters, gardeners, cooks, antique dealers, food growers, and website designers.
Boy Scouts provide assistance in unloading vehicles, and there are enhanced WIFI access, free coffee, tea and pastry during set-up, a free listing in the show’s booklet, free electricity, and the right to sell products directly from the booth.
The Rotary Home, Garden and Recreation Show offers low-cost rental space, but the closing date for reservations and inclusion in the show booklet is April 1. Go to www.theACRC.org or call Show Chair Richard Leonard at 603-569-2652.
Rotary expects more than 1,200 attendees, with free public admission between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m.
Sponsored by TDS and Clear Choice MD, the Home, Garden and Recreation Show will include new student-run events such as live outdoor music by a local band, and the robotics team will be demonstrating the tasks performed by the student-built robot.
Students have arranged for a number of food trucks with a variety of fast food, and there will be a silent auction and a raffle for a door prize.
April 27 also is the launch date for Rotary’s fourth annual Rotary Art Contest. This year’s subject is “Paint a Puppy." The Rotary booth will have plywood silhouette cutouts of a puppy to pick up, paint, and enter into the contest, which offers cash prizes and trophies. In the past, the contest has featured painting a pig, butterfly, and fish.
Net proceeds from both the Home Show and the art contest are donated to local and area charities, scholarships and nonprofit organizations.
