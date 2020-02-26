MEREDITH — The Meredith Rotary Club will hold its Four Way Test Speech Contest during their regular meeting on March 18, at Hart’s Turkey Farm Restaurant. Eligible participants include high school-aged students who attend Inter-Lakes Middle and High School or Moultonborough Academy. The contest is also open to homeschooled students of the same age range in those school districts.
The speech should be original and apply all four questions in the Rotary Four Way Test as they relate to everyday relationships. Speeches should be between five and seven minutes. The speech may be given from memory or notes, but not read.
The Rotary Four Way Test asks, "Is it the truth?", "Is it fair to all concerned?", "Will it build goodwill and better friendships?" and "will it be beneficial to all concerned?"
Cash prizes will be awarded. First place will earn $250, second place receives $200, and third place will be awarded $150. The first place winner will move on to the district semifinals in Henniker on March 29. The top four scores from the semifinals will advance to the district finals May 1–3, in Portland, Maine.
For more information and an application, contact Rick Goodby at rlgoodby@comcast.net. Applications and a typed speech must be submitted to the guidance director of the student's school, or directly to Goodby for homeschooled students, by March 4. The snow date is March 25.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.