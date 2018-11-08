CONCORD — Volunteer New Hampshire has selected John Rogers, founder and interim director of the Laconia Area Bicycle Exchange, among the recipients of a Volunteer Service Award. Rogers was nominated for the Adult Volunteer Category. One nominee will be chosen as the Outstanding Volunteer in each of seven categories, and one volunteer will receive the Spirit of New Hampshire Award.
A ceremony to recognize recipients will be held Nov. 13, from 7-9 p.m., at the Capitol Center for the Arts in Concord.
Rogers was nominated by Susan Smith, director of senior programs at the Friends Program. Smith and Rogers met while serving on the board of Genesis Behavioral Health. "Over the years I've seen John attending community meetings and volunteering for various organizations and events that support the most vulnerable in our community," stated Smith in her nomination letter. "John never calls attention to himself or his many contributions to make the community we live in a better place for everyone."
In her nomination application, Smith included information about the experiences of Jack Schrupp, bicycle exchange volunteer and intern during the summer of 2016. "I worked with low-income families, non-drivers, the homeless and disabled veterans. I know that LABX makes a tangible difference in the lives of those it serves," said Schrupp, who described recipients of the bikes as incredibly appreciative. "One homeless individual, who had been walking seven miles to and from his job, was brought to tears when I handed him his bicycle." Shrupp added, II heard a lot of fascinating, often heartbreaking life stories that summer,"
The Laconia Area Bicycle Exchange, founded by Rogers in 2014, provides affordable, alternative transportation for those who do not own a vehicle. The all-volunteer organization refurbishes donated bikes and sells them to those in need for as little as $10.
The Spirit of New Hampshire Award Ceremony is free and open to the public. Doors will open at 6:15 p.m., and there will be a raffle, and light snacks available.
To learn more, visit www.volunteernh.org.
