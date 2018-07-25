LACONIA — The Rockin’ Daddios bring back some of the best-loved songs of the 1950’s and early 1960’s, sung in doo-wop style with an accent on harmony and fun lyrics. They will perform a free concert at Taylor Community Woodside Building on Wednesday, Aug. 1, at 7 p.m.. This event is open to the public.
The audience is sure to smile as they remember songs like “Book of Love,” “Blue Moon,” and “Teenager in Love,” to name a few. The group is comprised of Lakes Region Residents Jim Rogato, Bo Guyer and Angelo Gentile, who have been performing together for more than 10 years. The vocals and guitar magic of Drew Seneca add to the mix.
For more information, visit www.taylorcommunity.org,or call 603-366-1400.
