MEREDITH — Roche Realty Group will hold an informal gathering for property owners interested in learning how to list and sell real estate for maximum impact on Saturday, Feb. 16, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The gathering will be held at Roche Realty Group's Meredith Office at 97 Daniel Webster Highway, one mile south of McDonald’s on Route 3.
Learn how a property can be successfully marketed with 3D tours, drone photography, high dynamic range photography, search engine optimization, global internet presence, customized full-color brochures, postcards and mass mailings, promotion in 'Lakes Region Living Magazine,' and consistent display advertising.
Home sellers can increase knowledge and confidence by posing questions to seasoned professionals including realtors, loan originators, and settlement company representatives. Light refreshments will be served, and participants can enter a raffle to win a $50 gift card to Home Depot.
For more information, call 603-279-7046.
