GILFORD — Gilford Parks and Recreation is sponsoring two, one-week LEGO robotics camps the week of June 24-June 28. The camps will take place at Gilford Middle School from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. The Amusement Park Thrill Rides & Stop Motion Animation session is open to children ages six to nine, and the EV3 Robotic Amusement Thrill Rides & Stop Animation/Minecraft session is open to children ages nine to 14. Participants can register by visiting www.letgoyourmind.com. The cost is $325.
For more information, contact the Gilford Parks and Recreation Department at 603-527-4722.
