MEREDITH — Robert Hunter will give an acoustic performance, live at the Winnipesaukee Playhouse, Oct. 7 at 6 p.m.
The Relapse + Revival Tour stop in Meredith gives attendees an opportunity to meet Hunter's wife Becky, whose cancer diagnosis inspired the record and the tour. A copy of the book "Relapse" is included with every ticket purchase.
The performance is sponsored by the Innisfree Bookshop in Meredith. Admission is $25 in advance, and $30 at the door. Tickets are available online at www.winnipesaukeeplayhouse.org or by calling 603-279-0333.
