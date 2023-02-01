LACONIA — The 15th annual Robbie Mills Memorial 8 Ball Tournament, a fundraising event on Saturday, March 4, will benefit the Greater Lakes Region Children’s Auction and Lakes Region Boys & Girls Club. The money raised provides direct service to children throughout the year. This community event along with many others are supported by hundreds of people who believe in helping children.
In 2007, tournament was born to benefit the Lakes Region Boys & Girls Club. That first year, the tournament had 24 players and raised $1,200. In 2014 Mike Baron of Baron's Billiards and the Café Déjà vu Pub Mania Team joined forces to continue to grow the tournament. Last year the tournament had 65 players and raised $8,998. In total the tournament has raised around $77,000. Now heading into its 15th year, there are hopes to top last year’s effort and bring the total to over $85,000.
The tournament is seeking help in supporting the youth of the Lakes Region and are looking for sponsors, food for lunch, and items for raffles and auction. Any donation will make a difference.
For more information about the tournament, sponsorships, to register to play or to donate with a credit card or PayPal, go online to: robbiemills.org.
Find more information on the Lakes Region Boys & Girls Club at lakeskids.org.
