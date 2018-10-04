GILFORD — The "Belknap House Ball in Gatsby's Garden" will be held Friday, Oct. 12, from 6 to 11 p.m. at the Gilford Community Church Fellowship Hall.
The Roaring Twenties event will feature dinner, dancing, a silent auction, a garden photo booth and more. Attendees are encouraged to wear their best Roaring Twenties attire.
Admission is $75 for single ticket, $125 per couple, and $500 for a table of eight. Tickets are available online at www.belknaphouse.org under "News and Events," or at 200 Court St. in Laconia. For more information, call 603-527-8097.
