LACONIA — Rick Trimble inaugural Summer Hockey Award will go to a youth hockey player who has previously never attended a summer hockey camp. Contestants will submit a written essay detailing their favorite hockey book, magazine or publication and why they enjoy reading it.
All entrants will submit the essay as an attachement in an email (sent to scoringconcepts@gmail.com). The email should describe why they are a good candidate to receive the award, their age, youth program, hockey background, and how they are going to use the summer of hockey training to better their game.
All submissions need to be received prior to June 1, to be considered. The winner will receive:
• A free week of camp at Scoring Concepts Full Day Training Camp (July 31- August 4, at Plymouth State University)
• Free summer of Scoring Concepts Drop In clinics throughout the summer (Weekly at PSU and Ham Arena)
• 1 Free Scoring Concepts Synthetic Ice training session in Gilford.
The reason for the award is simple. Rick Trimble devoted huge portions of his life as a volunteer coach. He was an avid writer and teacher who could be seen everywhere he traveled with a book in his hand. Hockey was one of his many lifelong interests (along with teaching, writing, coaching, and much more), and this award will go to a youth player with the desire and passion to improve his or her game.
Share with friends, family, players and teammates. All submissions need to be collected prior to June 1, to be considered for the award. All submissions need to be sent via email to scoringconcepts@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.