LACONIA — Rick Trimble inaugural Summer Hockey Award will go to a youth hockey player who has previously never attended a summer hockey camp. Contestants will submit a written essay detailing their favorite hockey book, magazine or publication and why they enjoy reading it.

All entrants will submit the essay as an attachement in an email (sent to scoringconcepts@gmail.com). The email should describe why they are a good candidate to receive the award, their age, youth program, hockey background, and how they are going to use the summer of hockey training to better their game.

