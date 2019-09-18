LACONIA – When asked, “What would the world be without music?” Rich Araldi, replies, “I don’t even want to think about it. I feel a responsibility to create music that is uplifting, encouraging, hopeful and responsible and helps us connect with the important things in our lives.”
Everyone is invited to join us Monday, Oct. 7 at 6:30 p.m. in Taylor Community’s Woodside Building to hear Rich play great songs of the 20th century on the vibraphone. He will also intersperse stories, trivia and facts to accompany the music. It’s sure to be a great evening!
Follow Taylor Community on Facebook to keep up with all our free, public events. Visit www.taylorcommunity.org, or call 366-1400 for more information about this premiere not-for-profit Continuing Care Retirement Community in the Lakes Region.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.