Makers Mill

Left to right, Makers Mill executive director, Josh Arnold’s family, Wren Arnold and Molly Arnold; Makers Mill board member Martha Trepanier, executive director of community development finance authority, Katy Easterly Martey, Makers Mill program director, Carol Holyoake, executive director Josh Arnold, co-president of the Lakes Region Newcomers Club, David Bolduc, Chamber president Kate Lemay, followed by chamber board members, Sheila Chittum, Lynne Palmer; and behind them, Jeff Sirles and Jeremiah Burke. Other local and statewide attendance included representative from WEDCO, Milestone Construction & Engineering, NH Charitable Foundation, Meredith Village Savings Bank, Adam Dow Realty, and more. (Courtesy photo/Makers Mill)

WOLFEBORO — A bitter wind coming off Lake Winnipesaukee could not hinder the enthusiasm of those gathered Jan. 27 for the official ribbon-cutting ceremony for Makers Mill, a nonprofit community makerspace and vocation hub in Wolfeboro.

A large crowd of local and statewide supporters who have championed Makers Mill through the planning, fundraising and building process looked on as Mary Devries, executive director of the Wolfeboro Chamber of Commerce, kicked off the ceremony by congratulating the Makers Mill staff and volunteers on their accomplishment, noting the significant improvement the project has brought to the community.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.