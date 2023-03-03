Left to right, Makers Mill executive director, Josh Arnold’s family, Wren Arnold and Molly Arnold; Makers Mill board member Martha Trepanier, executive director of community development finance authority, Katy Easterly Martey, Makers Mill program director, Carol Holyoake, executive director Josh Arnold, co-president of the Lakes Region Newcomers Club, David Bolduc, Chamber president Kate Lemay, followed by chamber board members, Sheila Chittum, Lynne Palmer; and behind them, Jeff Sirles and Jeremiah Burke. Other local and statewide attendance included representative from WEDCO, Milestone Construction & Engineering, NH Charitable Foundation, Meredith Village Savings Bank, Adam Dow Realty, and more. (Courtesy photo/Makers Mill)
WOLFEBORO — A bitter wind coming off Lake Winnipesaukee could not hinder the enthusiasm of those gathered Jan. 27 for the official ribbon-cutting ceremony for Makers Mill, a nonprofit community makerspace and vocation hub in Wolfeboro.
A large crowd of local and statewide supporters who have championed Makers Mill through the planning, fundraising and building process looked on as Mary Devries, executive director of the Wolfeboro Chamber of Commerce, kicked off the ceremony by congratulating the Makers Mill staff and volunteers on their accomplishment, noting the significant improvement the project has brought to the community.
Sen. Jeanne Shaheen sent a letter of congratulations, which read in part, “Because of your effort, the area around old Clow’s Sawmill will have a new life, incubating small businesses, training workers to compete in today’s economy and inspiring people to create, tinker and dream of new things. Makers Mill will be a cornerstone institution that brings people to Wolfeboro and lifts up the region in exciting and unexpected ways. And all of you played a critical role in making this possible.”
Staff member Victoria Lan from Rep. Chris Pappas’ office relayed the representative’s sentiments in a letter, stating, “Back when this group was known as Global Awareness Local Action, it became clear that the practical skills being gained by participants came second to the community building that stemmed from talented professionals sitting down face-to-face and sharing their experience in a creative environment. Today’s ribbon cutting is an opportunity not only to thank staff and volunteers for their tireless commitment, but to look to the future of the arts and business in New Hampshire and ask, ‘How can we best empower creativity within our communities?’ I would like to commend the staff and volunteers again for their tremendous work over the past five years and congratulate them on this major accomplishment.”
Executive director Josh Arnold then cut the ribbon signifying the official opening of Makers Mill, the culmination of a project that began in 2016 with the founding of Global Awareness Local Action. The celebration continued inside with a slideshow presentation, tours and refreshments.
Makers Mill is a 501(c)3 makerspace and vocation hub located at 23 Bay St.
For more information, visit the Makers Mill website at makersmill.org. You can attend one of the free public tours offered each Friday morning from 10 to 11:30 a.m., and on the first Saturday of the month at the same time. For more information, call the office at 603-569-1500 to speak with Carol Holyoake or Josh Arnold, or email info@makersmill.org.
