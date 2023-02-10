PLYMOUTH — Central NH Chamber of Commerce new member, The Edge of Town Tavern, is holding a grand-opening ribbon cutting on Thursday, Feb. 16, from 4 to 6 p.m., at 38 NH Rte. 25.

The ribbon cutting will include remarks from CNHCC executive director Matty Leighton, The Edge of Town Tavern’s chef and other partners. Complimentary cake and appetizers will be served and a cash bar will be available. Following the ribbon cutting, the restaurant will be open for dinner.

