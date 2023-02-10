PLYMOUTH — Central NH Chamber of Commerce new member, The Edge of Town Tavern, is holding a grand-opening ribbon cutting on Thursday, Feb. 16, from 4 to 6 p.m., at 38 NH Rte. 25.
The ribbon cutting will include remarks from CNHCC executive director Matty Leighton, The Edge of Town Tavern’s chef and other partners. Complimentary cake and appetizers will be served and a cash bar will be available. Following the ribbon cutting, the restaurant will be open for dinner.
Located on the border of Plymouth and Rumney, The Edge of Town Tavern offers an American-style menu in a comfortable and relaxing atmosphere. The Edge caters to area residents and is open for lunch, dinner and late-night seven days a week. Live entertainment is available in the lounge Wednesday through Sunday, and patrons may enjoy pool, darts and broadcast sports games.
“I saw this beautiful location and instantly wanted to provide a great menu to the area,” noted Henry Vigeant, chef and partner. “I wanted it to be a place where local residents could bring their families. Our atmosphere and food are designed to create a location that brings the community together.”
Registration for the event is free and available on the Chamber’s website at www.centralnh.org. CNHCC members and non-members are welcome to attend, though advance registration is required.
“Events like ribbon cuttings are an important part of what the Chamber offers the Central NH business community,” said Leighton. “We are thrilled to bring fellow business owners, community members and municipal leaders together to encourage and celebrate growth and economic vitality in our region.”
For information about The Edge of Town Tavern Ribbon Cutting or the Central NH Chamber of Commerce, contact Matty Leighton at 603-969-7271 or director@centralnh.org. For information about The Edge of Town Tavern, visit edgeoftowntavern.com.
