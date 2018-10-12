PLYMOUTH — The Marketing Association of Plymouth State, or MAPS, held a open house on Sept. 27 to celebrate the new renovations done to the State House, home of the chapter’s t-shirt printing and brand new embroidery machine.
MAPS, recently named a top ten American Marketing Association Collegiate Chapter, received the machinery from ColDesi, Inc. Plymouth State University students, faculty, and administration attended the four-hour event to take part in the festivities, which included a ribbon cutting ceremony with remarks from Jacqueline Lee, co-president of MAPS, Plymouth State University president Donald L. Birx, Ph.D., and Mark Stephenson, director of marketing at ColDesi, Inc. The State House was open for tours and demonstrations of both the t-shirt and embroidery machines.
“We’re teaching people how to run a business and learning that failure is OK as long as you are working to make it better,” said Lee as she kicked off the ceremony. “We’re building these business and life skills that we’re going to use forever and this is going to be here for generations to come.”
The MAPS chapter started their business, Statement, in the fall semester of 2017 as a t-shirt printing business, and the embroidery machine was acquired this past summer. Several members of MAPS members, as well as faculty advisors Brad Allen, Ph.D. and Greg Dumont, Ph.D., attended training for the new machine in New Jersey.
“Our partnership with ColDesi is a great example of what we call an 'open laboratory' experience for our students where external partners play a major role in an experience the extends the classroom,” said Allen.
Plymouth State has undergone changes in course design, with the intent to provide students a 21st-century academic experience. A process called 'clustering' replaces traditional pillars of college majors with an interdisciplinary experience. Clusters allow students to explore different topics more fluidly. The clusters program allows graphic design students to contribute to Statement by helping MAPS members design apparel to print out or embroider.
Birx, reflected that Statement gives Plymouth State students real world experience. “It’s fantastic. What you’re going to have to say when you go out and get a job is amazing and I can’t really believe it. It’s great to see what you’re doing here."
Statement recently fulfilled a t-shirt order for the Panther Parent Club for Homecoming Weekend, and also picked up an order for the Men’s Ice Hockey team. It will be the first order to utilize the embroidery machine as the chapter begins a busy year as they aim to move into the top five of collegiate marketing chapters. For their next event, MAPS will host the Chili Cook-Off to cap off marketing week on Friday, Oct. 12, on Mary Lyon Lawn at Plymouth State University, from 2-4 p.m. Plymouth State students, faculty, alumni, local businesses and all other community members are invited to attend and participate. The entrance fee to compete is $5 per team, and spectators are asked to give a minimum donation of $1.
To learn more about MAPS, visit their Facebook page, or attend the next weekly meeting, every Tuesday night at 8 p.m. in Merril Place Conference Center A.
