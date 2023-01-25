FRANKLIN — The City of Franklin welcomes Franklin’s Hidden Treasures to downtown Franklin. Franklin’s Hidden Treasures is a unique antique and collectable shop with thousands of items offered from consignors. From kitchen items from the 1920s, to porcelain tea sets, vintage bar glassware, to textiles, baskets, wrought iron plant stands and toys, you can find it at Franklin’s Hidden Treasures.
Chelsea Welch, owner and lifelong collector, opened Franklin’s Hidden Treasures on July 1, 2022, fulfilling a longtime dream to open her own store. With a strong commitment to the community, Welch offers a “free bin” where you can find household items and clothing for those who may need a helping hand.
“I am so excited to be a part of downtown Franklin’s growing business community," she said. "I hope the addition of Franklin’s Hidden Treasures will add to that and be a shop to browse, catch a glimpse of the past and find that unique item that you never knew you had to have.”
“As the City of Franklin continues to grow, it is my pleasure to welcome another new business to downtown Franklin. Franklin has so much to offer with downtown revitalization, new restaurants, Mill City Park, Veterans Memorial Recreation Area and now there is one more reason to stop and take a look at what’s happening,” Mayor Jo Brown stated.
Join Franklin's Hidden Treasures for a ribbon cutting on Saturday, Feb. 4, at 10 a.m., to celebrate the grand opening of Franklin’s Hidden Treasures.
