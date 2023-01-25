FRANKLIN — The City of Franklin welcomes Franklin’s Hidden Treasures to downtown Franklin. Franklin’s Hidden Treasures is a unique antique and collectable shop with thousands of items offered from consignors. From kitchen items from the 1920s, to porcelain tea sets, vintage bar glassware, to textiles, baskets, wrought iron plant stands and toys, you can find it at Franklin’s Hidden Treasures.

Chelsea Welch, owner and lifelong collector, opened Franklin’s Hidden Treasures on July 1, 2022, fulfilling a longtime dream to open her own store. With a strong commitment to the community, Welch offers a “free bin” where you can find household items and clothing for those who may need a helping hand.

