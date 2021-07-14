LACONIA – Taylor Community will be hosting the The Love Dogs — Rockin’ Swingin’ Rhythm & Blues septet on Monday, July 19 at 6:30 p.m. The event will be held at the Woodside Pavilion, or inside if there is inclement weather.
The Love Dogs are based out of Boston and are known for their four critically acclaimed CDs and vibrant live performances. This seven-piece band plays original Swingin’ Rockin’ Jump Blues and New Orleans R&B.
The group is known for its funky and swinging rhythm section that Blues Review magazine has called “the best in the business.” The seasoned group has toured throughout the United States, Canada and both sides of the Atlantic playing in juke joints, festivals, and concert halls bringing their red-hot horn section, barrelhouse boogie-woogie piano and stinging Fender guitar to audience around the globe.
Reservations are required. All guests are asked to bring a lawn chair. For more information or to make a reservation, contact Brenda Kean at bkean@taylorcommunity.org or call 366-1226.
