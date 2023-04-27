BELMONT — The New Hampshire Division of Historical Resources has announced that the Dudley Gilman Homestead in Belmont has been honored by the United States Secretary of the Interior by being listed to the National Register of Historic Places.

Built in the 1780s, the two-and-a-half story, clapboarded farmhouse with an ell is one of the oldest documented houses in Belmont. Together with its circa 1800s barn, the property is a well-preserved example of a small-scale homestead farm from the late-18th to early-19th century.

