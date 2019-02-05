LACONIA — The annual Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Day Celebration, sponsored by the Laconia Human Relations Committee, has been rescheduled for Sunday, Feb. 10, from 3-5 p.m., at the Laconia Congregational Church. The celebration will also recognize February as Black History Month.
Program presenters are Dr. Dottie Morris, associate vice president for diversity and inclusion at Keene State University, and Seifu Ragassa, chief, probation and parole officer, Carroll County. They will address the relevance of Dr. King’s life and work, and share what it is like to live and work within their African cultural heritage in New Hampshire today. Dan Carter will present a musical selection.
Quotes from Dr. King will be displayed on banners, created by the Laconia High School Key Club.
Mayor Ed Engler will introduce the celebration. The Laconia Human Relations Committee is a committee of the Mayor of Laconia.
All are welcome to attend, and refreshments will be served. There is no charge for this event.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.