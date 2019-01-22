LACONIA — The Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King annual celebration sponsored by the Laconia Human Relations Committee is postponed to a February date to be announced. The projected winter storm has canceled the event for Sunday afternoon, Jan. 20 at the Congregational Church.
