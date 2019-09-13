FRANKLIN — The Franklin Opera House will present its annual Murder Mystery Dessert Theatre on Friday and Saturday, Sept. 20 and 21, to benefit the Franklin Opera House Restoration Committee.
The event will be a "Reunion at Hippie High" — even hippies go to their class reunion! It’s a time to reminisce about the good old days of free love, protests, and the Age of Aquarius.
The senior class president, Leo Templeton, will be the host for the evening, which includes performances by the cheerleaders and the glee club. Leo’s wife, Linda (known as “Boonie” in high school) is thrilled to see her old girlfriends, “Rainy” and “Sky.” Leo is less than thrilled to see either of them — more so when Sky’s son “Oak” disrupts the proceedings and overthrows the reunion — “for the people.”
Oak is only following in the footsteps of the school’s most infamous alumnus, “Che” who is still underground (or is he?) after an attempted bombing of an Army/Navy store). Oak’s protest is upstaged by the surprise appearance of the last member of their high school clique — “Phib” — who supposedly drowned just before graduation.
The popular event is performed by members of Franklin Footlight Theatre and the Franklin High School Drama Department. Guests will enjoy assorted soup appetizers and desserts prepared by Chubbles restaurant in downtown Franklin.
Due to the increasing popularity of the annual event, there will be two performances this year, on Friday and Saturday evenings, with table seating only. Space is limited to 14 tables.
Tickets are $20-$22, available only in advance; there will be no sales at the door.
Tickets and dessert choices are available online at www.FranklinOperaHouse.org or by calling 603-934-1901 during office hours.
Franklin Opera House is a community performing arts venue located within the historic Franklin City Hall at 316 Central St., Franklin.
