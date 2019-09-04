LACONIA — Lakes Region students in grades eight to 12, staff, parents and community members are invited to join a 10-day trip to Berlin, Prague, Krakow and Budapest, April 20-29, 2020. The group leader, Jonathan Freeman of Plymouth, is a retired school principal from Laconia High School, Franklin High School, and Campton Elementary. He has been coordinating and leading multi-generational, international trips for over 30 years. The trip is centered around the needs of students, so it is fast paced with many walking tours.
Freeman says international travel is important in today’s ever-changing world, helping individuals become better global citizens, and experiencing other cultures, history, food and people.
The trip is with Education First Tours. Visit eftours.com/2131732WM to see details of the trip.
The price of the trip includes air, hotel, breakfast and dinner, full-time tour director, local guides, adult chaperones, Global Travel Protection Plan including health and trip insurance, bus and coach transportation, and entrance fees. There are several ways to pay. A deposit is required to register for the trip and reserve a spot. There are already around 30 participants enrolled.
Contact Jonathan Freeman at jonathanmimi@aol.com or call 603-254-3565 for more trip information.
