BELMONT — The First Baptist Church of Belmont will be hosting its third annual “Resurrection Egg Hunt” on Saturday, April 8, from 9 to 11 a.m.
Pastor Andy Barnes said, “The event has been a hit over the past few years with everyone that attends. The kids love all the eggs and candy, and the story time is a great way to teach about Easter.”
The experience will include an Easter egg hunt, a reading of "Benjamin’s Box," along with all sorts of breakfast treats.
This is a free event for children of all ages.
The First Baptist Church of Belmont is a growing body of believers dedicated to growing closer to the Lord through His Word.
The mission of the church is to share God’s love and His Word through worship, outreach and fellowship activities for the glory of our risen Lord and Savior Jesus Christ.
The church is located at 49 Church Hill Road and gathers at 10 a.m. Sunday morning for worship, 9 a.m. for child and adult Sunday School.
Your comment has been submitted.
Reported
There was a problem reporting this.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.
Click Below To Read Today's e-Edition!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Would you like to receive a link to the Laconia Daily Sun online eEdition and preview the top stories? Now includes Court & Cops on Mondays!
Which methods do you use to consume media and entertainment? Click the image below to answer
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Would you like to receive a link to the Laconia Daily Sun online eEdition the night before it hits shelves to preview the top stories?
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you. Your purchase was successful.
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.