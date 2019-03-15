GILFORD — The results are in for the 26th annual Francoeur/Babcock Memorial Basketball Tournament
Thursday, March 7
Game 1, Junior Division - Gilford vs. Gilmanton
Gilford defeated Gilmanton 32-22. Leading scorers for Gilford were Gavin Forest with 9 points, Caleb Skoog with 6 points, Luke Javalgi with 6 points, and Owen Wolpin with 6 points. Leading scorers for Gilmanton were Spencer Bushnell with 10 points, Nora Smith with 4 points, and Miles Tyler with 3 points. Hustle Awards were presented to Gavin Forest of Gilford and Spencer Bushnell of Gilmanton.
Game 2, Junior Division - Lou Athanas vs. Sanbornton
Lou Athanas defeated Sanbornton 29-18. Leading scorers for Lou Athanas were Cam Lemay with 9 points, Brendan Dee with 8 points and John Stebbins with 6 points. Leading scorers for Sanbornton were Colin Flanders with 12 points and three other players with 2 points each. Hustle Awards were presented to Ava Curier of Lou Athanas and Colin Flanders of Sanbornton.
Game 8, Senior Girls Division - Gilford vs. Belmont
Gilford defeated Belmont 31-2. Leading scorers for Gilford were Olivia Keenan with 7 points, Leah Davignon with 6 points, and four others with 4 points each. The leading scorers for Belmont was Talia Watson with 2 points. Hustle Awards were presented to Olivia Keenan of Gilford and Riley Cotnoir of Belmont.
Friday, March 8
Game 9, Senior Girls Division - Lou Athanas vs. Pines
Lou Athanas defeated Pines 39-2. Leading scorers for Lou Athanas were Layla Sanchez with 18 points, Hayley Cochran with 14 points and Gracie Lewis with 3 points. The leading scorer for Pines was Riley Nickerson with 2 points. Hustle Awards were presented to Hayley Cochran of Lou Athanas and Caiden Carter of Pines.
Game 15, Senior Boys Division - Gilford vs. Lou Athanas
Lou Athanas defeated Gilford 43-13. Leading scorers for Lou Athanas were Tristan Parker with 29 points, Brady Stevens with 7 points and Caden Tucker with 5 points. Leading scorers for Gilford were Carter Gelo with 5 points and Henry Sleeper with 4 points. Hustle Awards were presented to Tristan Parker of Lou Athanas and Austin Champagne of Gilford.
Game 16, Senior Boys Division - Belmont vs. Sanbornton
Sanbornton defeated Belmont 38-27. Leading scorers for Sanbornton were Jackson Flanders with 15 points, Kaleb Cullen with 10 points and Jacob Twombly with 6 points. Leading scorers for Belmont were Wyatt Carroll with 8 points, Gino Montalto with 8 points and Ryan Greeg with 5 points. Hustle Awards were presented to Jackson Flanders of Sanbornton and Gino Montalto of Belmont.
Saturday, March 9
Game 3, Junior Division Losers Bracket - Gilmanton vs. Sanbornton
Sanbornton defeated Gilmanton 29-14. Leading scorers for Sanbornton were Colin Flanders with 10 points, Travis Tibbetts with 5 points and Eli Arvidson with 4 points. Leading scorers for Gilmanton were Spencer Bushnell with 7 points and three other players with 2 points each.
Game 4, Junior Division Winners Bracket - Gilford vs. Lou Athanas
Lou Athanas defeated Gilford 31-18. Leading scorers for Lou Athanas were Brendan Dee with 12 points, Carter Lloyd with 6 points and two other players with 4 points each. Leading scorers for Gilford were Lukas Diaz with 8 points, Luke Javalgi with 4 points and three other players with 2 points each.
Game 10, Senior Girls Division Losers Bracket - Belmont vs. Pines
Pines defeated Belmont 11-9. Leading scorers for Pines were Caiden Carter with 4 points and three other players with 2 points each. Leading scorers for Belmont were Riley Cotnoir with 4 points, Riley Deschuiteneer with 2 points and Talia Watson with 2 points.
Game 11, Senior Girls Division Winners Bracket - Gilford vs. Lou Athanas
Gilford defeated Lou Athanas 24-9. Leading scorers for Gilford were Olivia Keenan with 10 points, Grace Kelly with 4 points and Leah Davignon with 4 points. Leading scorers for Lou Athanas were Layla Sanchez with 3 points and three other players with 2 points each.
Game 17, Senior Boys Division Losers Bracket - Belmont vs. Gilford
Gilford defeated Belmont 36-28. Leading scorers for Gilford were Austin Champagne with 11 points, Carter Gelo with 10 points and Henry Sleeper with 8 points. Leading scorers for Belmont were Ryan Greer with 11 points, Jak Rogers with 7 points and Gino Montalto with 3 points.
Game 18, Senior Boys Division Winners Bracket - Lou Athanas vs. Sanbornton
Lou Athanas defeated Sanbornton 61-17. Leading scorers for Lou Athanas were Tristan Parker with 28 points, Brady Stevens with 10 points and Matt Robinson with 7 points. Leading scorers for Sanbornton were Kaleb Cullen with 9 points, Jackson Flanders with 6 points and Jacob Twombly with 2 points.
Game 5, Junior Division Losers Bracket - Gilford vs. Sanbornton
Gilford defeated Sanbornton 26-24. Leading scorers for Gilford were Lukas Diaz with 9 points, Gavin Forest with 5 points and Ryder Hennig with 4 points. Leading scorers for Sanbornton were Colin Flanders with 8 pointts, Darren Jordan with 8 points and Eli Arvidsen with 4 points.
Game 12, Senior Girls Division Losers Bracket - Lou Athanas vs. Pines
Lou Athanas defeated Pines 40-6. Leading scorers for Lou Athanas were Nyla Shosa with 20 points, Hayley Cochran with 10 points and Layla Sanchez with 9 points. Leading scorers for Pines were Maddison Bigue with 4 points and Caiden Carter with 2 points.
Game 19, Senior Boys Division Losers Bracket - Gilford vs. Sanbornton
Gilford defeated Sanbornton 35-28. Leading scorers for Gilford were Henry Sleeper with 13 points, Marky Uicker with 7 points and Carter Gelo with 7 points. Leading scorers for Sanbornton were Jackson Flanders with 9 points, Caiden Herbert with 6 points and Jacob Twombly with 5 points.
Sunday, March 10
Game 6, Junior Division Final - Gilford vs. Lou Athanas
Lou Athanas defeated Gilford 27-18. Leading scorers for Lou Athanas were Brendan Dee with 13 points, Cam Lemay with 4 points and Carter Lloyd with 4 points. Leading scorers for Gilford were Gavin Forest with 8 points, Lukas Diaz with 3 points and two other players with 2 points each.
Game 13, Senior Girls Division Final - Gilford vs. Lou Athanas
Gilford defeated Lou Athanas 31-21. Leading scorers for Gilford were Leah Davignon with 10 points, Olivia Keenan with 8 points and Grace Kelly with 6 points. Leading scorers for Lou Athanas were Hayley Cochran with 9 points, Layla Sanchez with 5 points and Nyla Shosa with 3 points.
Game 20, Senior Boys Division Final - Gilford vs. Lou Athanas
Lou Athanas defeated Gilford 46-24. Leading scorers for Lou Athanas were Tristan Parker with 24 points, Caden Tucker with 15 points and 3 other players with 2 points each. Leading scorers for Gilford were Carter Gelo with 14 points, Austin Champagne with 4 points and Henry Sleeper with 4 points.
Final Results: Champion Runner-up Third Place Fourth Place
In the Junior Co-ed division, Lou Athanas was the champion, Gilford was the runner-up, Sanbornton came in third place, and Gilmanton was in fourth place.
In the Senior Girls division, Gilford was the champion, Lou Athanas was the runner-up, Pines was in third place, and Belmont earned fourth place.
In the Senior Boys division, Lou Athanas was the champion, Gilford was runner-up, Sanbornton earned third place, and Belmont was fourth.
Additional awards were presented, including the Nathan J. Babcock Volunteer Award presented to The Mercer Kids, and the Denise Soucy Memorial Coaches Award was presented to Frank Laro of the Pines Senior Girls Team. Hustle Awards are presented to one player for each game during the opening round.
Aaron Francoeur All-Tournament Sportsmanship Teams were Luke Javalgi of Gilford, Joey Estrada of Gilmanton, Cam Lemay of Lou Athanas and Christopher Thompson of Sanbornton in the Junior Division; Talia Watson of Belmont, Grace Kelly of Gilford, Shelby Luther of Lou Athanas and Ireland Caldwell of Pine in the Senior Girls division; and Wyatt Divers of Belmont, Cameron Drouin of Gilford, Brady Stevens of Lou Athanas and Nik Puffinburger of Sanbornton in the Senior Boys division. Aaron Francoeur All-Tournament Sportsmanship Team Awards are presented to one player from every team in each division at the conclusion of the tournament.
