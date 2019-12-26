PLYMOUTH — The Keep the Heat On Committee reports being overwhelmed by the generosity of menu contributions for the Wednesday, Jan. 15, evening fundraiser at the Common Man Inn in Plymouth. Regional restaurant owners and chefs are offering tasty creations to help those in need to keep warm.
The Common Man Family of restaurants leads the list of long-term supporters, with the Common Man Inn offering the venue for the event again this year. Fosters, The Italian Farmhouse, and Common Man Ashland will donate appetizers, family-style salads, rolls, butter, a mix of roasted vegetables, pasta primavera, tiramisu, and ice cream.
The Lucky Dog Tavern will be grilling steak tips on-site again this year (outside, no matter the weather). Additional returning area restaurants include 1776 Brewing Co.; Annie’s Overflow; Biederman’s; Chase Street Market; Big Daddy Joe’s; Burrito Me; Covered Bridge Farm Table; Café Monte Alto; Common Café and Tavern; Downtown Pizza; Fugaky; Full Circle Food Truck and Big Stan’s Catering; George’s Seafood and BBQ; Last Chair; Lucky Dog Tavern; Mad River Tavern; Phat Fish; Rumney Village Store; Six Burner Bistro, Sunset Grill; Thai Smile; and Walter’s Basin.
New to Keep the Heat On this year will be The Grotto.
All of the restaurants meet the high culinary standards that Keep the Heat On supporters have come to expect over the years. The event will begin with appetizers served during the 5 p.m. social hour. David Lockwood will be on the piano during the silent auction. SnoCat tours donated by Groton Wind Farm will be up for bid, along with a birding tour with Ian MacLeod, a quilt from Sarah Bunkley, gift baskets from Sara Holland and Company, and many other items and services for every taste and budget.
Last year’s event raised more than $50,000, and the KTHO Committee is trying to raise as much as possible for fuel assistance.
New this year will be after-dinner storytelling by Simon Brooks. The award-winning British humorist and raconteur has delighted audiences from Waterville Valley to the National Storytelling Festival in Tennessee, to Europe and beyond.
A raffle, the bountiful dinner buffet, and a cash bar (open throughout the event) round out the evening.
KTHO tickets are on sale at Chase Street Market on Main Street in Plymouth. Limited numbers are available at $40, and tables for 10 can be reserved for $500. To reserve, call Joan Turley at 603-236-2795.
If you have a special item that you’d like to donate, consider joining as a sponsor by calling Barbara Fahey at 603-236-1122. For more information, visit facebook.com/KeepTheHeatOn.
Keep the Heat On is a nonprofit organization serving residents of 15 towns in the Pemi-Baker Region through assistance with fuel costs (gas, oil, propane, wood pellets, coal, or cord wood). It is organized and sponsored by the Plymouth Area Democrats, partnered with the Plymouth Area Community Closet. KTHO — and the help it provides — is entirely nonpartisan.
