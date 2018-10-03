MEREDITH — Joy Raskin will lead a class on making resin jewelry on Friday, Oct. 12, from 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the League of New Hampshire Craftsmen Meredith Fine Craft Gallery.
Students will use materials such as paint, herbs, tea leaves, colored powder, glitter, and twigs, to mix with two-part, quick-setting epoxy. The epoxy and some coloring agents will be provided, and students should bring their own materials, as well as beads, stones, or other items they wish to incorporate into the jewelry.
Tuition for the class is $80, as well as a $25 materials, to be paid to the instructor at the time of the class. The materials fee will depend on the amount of silver used. Space is limited, and pre-registration is required.
To register for this workshop, call the Fine Craft Gallery at 603-279-7920, or stop by the gallery, located at 279 Daniel Webster Highway.
For more details, visit www.meredith.nhcrafts.org/classes, the Facebook page, www.facebook.com/nhcraft.
