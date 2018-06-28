MOULTONBOROUGH — Community residents are encouraged to participate in the Moultonborough Village Charrette on July 20 and 21. A charrette brings together residents, businesses, town personnel and any other interested people to talk about their vision for the future of the town, in particular the village center. The discussion will focus on what area residents want for Moultonborough Village in the future and what plans they think the Town should implement now to ensure those ideas come to pass. A team of volunteer consultants will work with the attendees at the input sessions. They will listen to the ideas presented, take a look at the area and come up with recommendations.
On Friday, July 20, at the former Lions Club building, there will be two opportunities for the public to give input, one from 3:30 to 5 p.m. and another from 6:30 to 8 p.m. In between, a dinner will be served for all participants.
On Saturday, July 21, at 3 p.m. all are invited to come to a wrap-up meeting at Moultonborough Academy. The volunteer consultants review the ideas brought forward and make recommendations. It is then up to the Moultonborough voters to implement any of those recommendations.
The Moultonborough Village Charrette Committee continues to look for additional sponsors. Anyone interested in contributing is asked to call 603-476-2347) or email Bob Ward, Town Planner, at rward@moultonboroughnh.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.