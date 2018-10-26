MEREDITH — The Meredith Rotary Club will host the 27th Annual Senior Christmas Dinner on Sunday, Dec. 2 at Inter-Lakes Elementary School. Senior citizens over 55 years old from Meredith, Moultonborough, Center Harbor, and Sandwich are invited to reserve a seat for the occasion.
"The Senior Christmas Dinner is always a fun-filled day that is free of charge for all participants," said Betsey Moulton Donovan, co-chair of the event and president of the club.
Since 1991, the Meredith Rotary Club has provided a full course turkey dinner, raffle prizes, music and entertainment, gift bags and a visit from Santa Claus during the celebration. Last year, 300 people attended the event. The full course dinner, provided and served by the club, will be prepared by Hart’s Turkey Farm Restaurant.
"Each gift bag will include a Christmas tree ornament donated by Annalee Dolls, jams and jellies from John Moulton of Moulton Farms, Christmas candy from the Meredith Rotary Club, and other festive treats," said David Reid, co-chair of the event. Music and entertainment will be provided throughout the event.
Reservations are required for this event, and seating is limited to 300. Service is on a first-come, first-served basis for available seats, with dinner to be served at noon. To make reservations, contact the Meredith Rotary Club, on Monday, Wednesday or Friday from 10 a.m.-4 p.m., at 603-279-7600. Reservations are open beginning Nov. 5, until Nov. 23, or until all seats are filled.
For additional information, visit www.meredithrotary.org.
