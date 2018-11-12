MEREDITH — Hart’s Turkey Farm Restaurant will serve its annual Mae Hart Thanksgiving Dinner on Thursday, Nov. 22, at the Meredith Community Center through a partnership with the Meredith Parks and Recreation Department. The meal will be served at noon, with doors opening at 11:30 a.m.
Meals will be delivered to people who are housebound between 10:45 and 11:30 a.m.
The meal is intended for those in Meredith and surrounding towns who are alone, or wish to celebrate with new friends. Meal delivery is available to residents of Meredith, Center Harbor, and New Hampton who are housebound and unable to attend the meal at the Meredith Community Center.
Reservations are due no later than Nov. 19 by calling Terri Thompson at 603-279-8197 or by email at tthompson@meredithnh.org.
