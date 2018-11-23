MEREDITH — The Meredith Historical Society invites members and friends to a Christmas Luncheon at noon, Tuesday, Dec. 11. Held at Giuseppe’s Grotto, highlights of the year will be celebrated, and an election of new executive board members will be held during the brief business meeting.
Menu choices include steak tips, baked scallops, chicken marsala or pasta primavera. A salad, beverage and mini tiramisu for dessert is included in the $20 cost. Reservations must be made by Dec. 5, to 603-524-6586.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.