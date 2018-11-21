MEREDITH — The Meredith Rotary Club will host the 27th Annual Senior Christmas Dinner on Sunday, Dec. 2, at Inter-Lakes Elementary School. Senior citizens over 55 years of age from Meredith, Moultonborough, Center Harbor, and Sandwich are invited to reserve a seat for the occasion.
Reservations are required, and seating is limited to 300 people. Reservations are on a first-come, first-served basis for available seats, with dinner served at noon. Only a few seats remain, and reservations are accepted through Friday, Nov. 23. To make reservations, contact the Meredith Rotary Club 603-279-7600, from 10 a.m.-4 p.m.
For additional information about the Meredith Rotary Club, visit www.meredithrotary.org.
