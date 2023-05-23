A happy Repair Cafe customer, James Nupp, walking away with this freshly repaired end table. Makers Mill hosts a Repair Cafe on the last Sunday of each month, the next being May 28, from 1 to 4 p.m. (Courtesy photo/Makers Mill)
WOLFEBORO — Do you have something that you keep meaning to fix? Maybe it's a favorite necklace with a broken clasp, a treasured sweater with a hole, a chair with a loose leg, or a small, broken appliance? Bring it to Makers Mill at 23 Bay St., on Sunday, May 28, from 1 and 4 p.m., where volunteers will be available to help you fix it.
May's Repair Cafe will be the second hosted at Makers Mill. The event will repeat on the last Sunday of every month. During the April Cafe they successfully repaired chairs, a table, a lamp, a stained glass art piece, curtains, and appliances.
Expertise and tools will be available in Makers Mill's various shops, including woodworking, machining and metalwork, metalsmithing and jewelry, bike and ski, fiber arts, fine arts, and electronics. Attendees are encouraged to bring any tools or materials that may be necessary for their repairs.
Repair Cafes are part of an international movement supporting sustainability by repairing items instead of throwing them away, reducing waste, and promoting a circular economy.
For more information about Sunday's event, contact Nadine San Antonio by calling 603-391-5661 or by emailing sanantn54@gmail.com. To learn more about the Repair Cafe movement visit repaircafe.org/en. Makers Mill is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization, learn more at makersmill.org.
